King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,672 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.72% of ACI Worldwide worth $32,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

