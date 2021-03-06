King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 20,742 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

