King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $307,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 113,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 520,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

