King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 259,698 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.58 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

