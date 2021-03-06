King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 196,070 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,070 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.45% of Magnite worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $18,548,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $10,619,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

