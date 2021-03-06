King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $654.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $815.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.59. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.03, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

