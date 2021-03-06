King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Alamo Group worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $163.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.