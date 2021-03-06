King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,193 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

