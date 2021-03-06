Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 371,717 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Kinross Gold worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

