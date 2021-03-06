Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Financial Survey

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kinross Gold and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 2 9 1 2.92 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 80.08%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.36 $718.60 million $0.34 19.26 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.20% 8.02% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

Volatility and Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Entrée Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.