Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.20 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

