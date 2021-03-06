Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$22.20 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.