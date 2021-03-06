KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Reaches $27.88 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $27.88 million and $2.16 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00009832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00462464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00078217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083180 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00463721 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

