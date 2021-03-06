Kleros Price Hits $0.0659 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

