Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,202.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

