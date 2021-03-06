Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $200.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $200.12 million. Knowles reported sales of $163.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $860.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.