Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Kohl’s worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Kohl’s by 209.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kohl’s by 23.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

