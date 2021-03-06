Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.97 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003017 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $186.87 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00250358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00088842 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,631,667 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

