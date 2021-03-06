Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 1,350,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Koolearn Technology stock remained flat at $$4.66 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. Koolearn Technology has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Koolearn Technology Company Profile

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

