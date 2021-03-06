Korea Investment CORP Acquires 16,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hess by 12.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hess by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Hess by 34.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

