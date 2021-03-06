Korea Investment CORP Acquires 171,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 172.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

IPG stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

