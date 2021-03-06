Korea Investment CORP Acquires 44,200 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

