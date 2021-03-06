Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 113,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,869,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

