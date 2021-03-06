Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.