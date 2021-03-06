Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

