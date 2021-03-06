Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

