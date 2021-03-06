Korea Investment CORP Buys 272,300 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 68,075.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

