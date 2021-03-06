Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,400 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.14.

COO opened at $388.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.