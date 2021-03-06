Korea Investment CORP Buys 99,800 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

