Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $186.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

