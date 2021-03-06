Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,205,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,467,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

RingCentral stock opened at $321.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $393.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.