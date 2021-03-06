Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in VMware by 392.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,225 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,130 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $143.89 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

