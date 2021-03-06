Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

