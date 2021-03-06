Korea Investment CORP Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

