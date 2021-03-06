Korea Investment CORP Has $5.60 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 185,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

