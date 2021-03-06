Korea Investment CORP Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

