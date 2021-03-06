Korea Investment CORP Has $6.10 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

