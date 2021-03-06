Korea Investment CORP Has $6.39 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DaVita by 35.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DaVita by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DaVita by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 47,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in DaVita by 13.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

