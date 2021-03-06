Korea Investment CORP Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 799.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.97 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

