Korea Investment CORP Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

