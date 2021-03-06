Korea Investment CORP Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after buying an additional 471,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,992,000 after buying an additional 383,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after buying an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,200,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.