Korea Investment CORP Invests $6.04 Million in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.23% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIXX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

