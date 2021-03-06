Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $109.47 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

