Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

