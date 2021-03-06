Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 689,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

