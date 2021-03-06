Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.