Korea Investment CORP Purchases 291,200 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

HST stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

