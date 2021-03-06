Korea Investment CORP Purchases 83,100 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

