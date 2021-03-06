Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.