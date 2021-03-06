Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 12.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bilibili by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

