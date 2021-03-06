Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.